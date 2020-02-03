Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,762. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $265,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,918 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 5,804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 416,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 409,710 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,257,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index