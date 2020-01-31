Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 269,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,429. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. Everbridge has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $52.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 82.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 217.1% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,735,000 after buying an additional 1,827,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

