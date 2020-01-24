Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 741,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,975. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. United Continental has a 52 week low of $77.02 and a 52 week high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of United Continental by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of United Continental by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

