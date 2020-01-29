Evercore ISI Reaffirms Buy Rating for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $69.71 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,016,000 after acquiring an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,644,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

