Evercore ISI Reaffirms Sell Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evercore ISI reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $250.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $530.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $650.57. 15,664,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,724,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

