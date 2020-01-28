Evercore ISI Reiterates Hold Rating for Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,153. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after buying an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 234,839 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,708 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 15,585 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

