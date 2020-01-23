Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.01

Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 98 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average is $63.77.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $258,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $129,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

