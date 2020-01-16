Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $968,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 112.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

