Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at Citigroup

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ES. ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of ES stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,802. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $66.68 and a 12 month high of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,858,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,563,000 after buying an additional 299,360 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 430,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,583,000 after buying an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

