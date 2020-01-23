Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.79.

NYSE:ES traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.19. 94,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $66.68 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.88.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. State Street Corp raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after acquiring an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after acquiring an additional 356,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,742,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,742,000 after acquiring an additional 106,535 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Eversource Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,533,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177,124 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

