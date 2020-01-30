Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 385,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,285,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Evertec by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after buying an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Evertec by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Evertec stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.77. Evertec has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. Equities analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

