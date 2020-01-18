EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $3.30. EVINE Live shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 57,457 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $341.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of EVINE Live by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EVINE Live by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,021,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVINE Live by 244.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,027,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

EVINE Live Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

