Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 229.0% from the December 31st total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Shares of EVGN opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. Evogene has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 34.62% and a negative net margin of 1,402.12%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evogene stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 263,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.02% of Evogene at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

