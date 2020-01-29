Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. Evoke Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?

