Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.31.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, President Seth Blackley purchased 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 282,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,285. The firm has a market cap of $925.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

