Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.15 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.49.

EVH traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 1,265,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,747. The stock has a market cap of $954.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley acquired 14,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $129,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 112.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

