Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on EVH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.15 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of EVH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.05. 72,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $897.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $220.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Evolent Health’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $98,523.32. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Evolent Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,568,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com