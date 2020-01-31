Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Up 11.8% in January

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 25.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 2,224.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Evolus by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 321,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,948. The firm has a market cap of $331.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 4.24. Evolus has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Research analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

