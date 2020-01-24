Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.83. 587,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 4.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Evolus has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 2,224.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Evolus by 429.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

