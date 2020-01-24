Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Up 1.7%

Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.74, approximately 16,160 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 28,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01.

About Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

