Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evolution Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

OTCMKTS SCEXF opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22.

About Evolution Mining

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

