Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $6.90 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolution Petroleum an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:EPM opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

