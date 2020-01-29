Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Evolution Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 203,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

