Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €22.00 ($25.58) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.71 ($33.39).

EVK opened at €26.07 ($30.31) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.73.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

