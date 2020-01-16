Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVK. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

Shares of EVK stock traded down €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €25.20 ($29.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,657 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.74. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

