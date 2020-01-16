Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €28.59 ($33.25).

EVK opened at €25.54 ($29.70) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.74. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

