Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AQUA opened at $19.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -199.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

