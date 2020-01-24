Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 10,095 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $197,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQUA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

