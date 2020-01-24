Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick Sells 12,858 Shares

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Rodney Aulick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Rodney Aulick sold 10,095 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $197,256.30.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQUA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,204,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,941,000 after purchasing an additional 262,299 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,269,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

Featured Story: Cash Flow