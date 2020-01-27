Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $18.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $251,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock worth $499,289. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

