Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:AQUA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.72 and a beta of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $412.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,765,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $11,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4,167.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 496,227 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 399.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 489,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,720,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,941,000 after acquiring an additional 262,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

