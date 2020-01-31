Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.37

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 30472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 101.45 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $239,045.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $738,334. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,913.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

