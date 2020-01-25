Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of ETR:EVT opened at €25.38 ($29.51) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82. Evotec has a 12-month low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of €27.29 ($31.73).

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

