EXACT Sciences Co. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $89.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

