EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EXACT Sciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $87.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.38. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after buying an additional 125,958 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,304.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

