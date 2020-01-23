exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Trading Up 41.9%

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT)’s stock price was up 41.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.44, approximately 97,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 35,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.68.

About exactEarth (TSE:XCT)

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?