Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 150.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 25.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exantas Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 285.45, a quick ratio of 285.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $386.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.74. Exantas Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Exantas Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.93%.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

