Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital raised their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.19.

EIF traded down C$0.42 on Thursday, hitting C$42.45. 494,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.91. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$28.74 and a 12 month high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 94.15%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

