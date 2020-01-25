Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$54.00 at National Bank Financial

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EIF. AltaCorp Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities cut Exchange Income from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$48.06.

Shares of TSE:EIF traded down C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$43.52. 158,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,363. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$44.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is currently 94.15%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

