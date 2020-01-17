Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.46

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.46 and traded as high as $44.35. Exchange Income shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 106,604 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIF. CIBC raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered Exchange Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.19.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is presently 94.15%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

