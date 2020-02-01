Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TSE:XTC traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.90. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $301.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.61.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exco Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?