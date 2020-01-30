Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 823,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,090,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Exela Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 186,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

