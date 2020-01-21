Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey Sells 25,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Morrissey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $471,250.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelixis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelixis by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,976 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after acquiring an additional 324,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

