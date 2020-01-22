Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $1,234,276.83 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 75.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 105.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

