Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

EXEL opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

