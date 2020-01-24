Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,782,604. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 75.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $153,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 3,315,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,801,064. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?