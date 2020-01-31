Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EXEL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.73.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $485,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,148,181.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 398,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,854. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest