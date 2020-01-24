Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXEL. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.91.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 275,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,029. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 64.05%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $437,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,782,604. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,309,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,912,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,619,000 after buying an additional 1,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,143,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,976 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,025,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 324,174 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $5,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

