Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3825 per share by the energy giant on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exelon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

EXC stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

