Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) will announce sales of $8.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.66 billion and the highest is $9.23 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $34.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $35.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE EXC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. 7,489,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,995,208. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $51.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

